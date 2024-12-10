Nagaland: Hornbill Festival displaying traditional and diverse cultures culminates

Kohima, Dec 10 The 25th edition of the 10-day Hornbill Festival culminated on Tuesday with a grand colourful closing ceremony in Nagaland’s Naga heritage village, Kisama.

The closing programme also featured a mesmerising cultural presentation and captivating musical performances by a host of cultural troupes, leaving the audience with lasting memories of the festival's unique blend of traditions, music, and dance.

The silver jubilee edition of the Hornbill Festival has once again proven to be a vibrant celebration of Naga culture, drawing visitors from across the world to witness the beauty and unity of Nagaland.

The cultural extravaganza included Thele Lu (folk song) by Chakhesang Cultural Troupe, which is traditionally sung by the men folk dance of the village.

The song holds a significant place within the community, not confined to a single location but performed while moving from place to place which is why it is named “Thelelu”

Titse Nyeh Khidong, a millet harvesting song by Sangtam Cultural Troupe, the millet harvesting song is one of the most unique and beautifully sung, it is quite popular with a distinct melody of its own and is liked by all.

Zakhamaehou folk song showcased by Angami Cultural Troupe, is a traditional folk song that the youths sing when they come together in a group.

AphiloKuwo, a warrior dance by the Sumi Cultural Troupe is a traditional dance of the Sumi Tribe performed during important occasions and festivals like Tuluni and Ahuna.

Aphilokuwo or victory dance is usually performed after the battle to celebrate victory. It also symbolises thanksgiving to God to bless them with wealth, strength and power.

The commemorative performance by Phom Cultural troupe (Pangital) is a story of a woman who single-handedly killed her enemies through her wit, courage and poise.

It is said that when all adults and male members of the village had gone to the field, she stayed back at home weaving a traditional wrap-around (chi tesu) in a back strap loom and Dim Dim Chong by Garo Cultural Troupe is a folk song of the Garos which is sung and performed as a theme during the Wangala festival.

The song depicts the richness of how the Wangala festival is celebrated and enjoyed with full prompt and gaiety, it also highlights the feast and merry-making amongst the young and old.

An official of Nagaland’s Tourism and Art and Culture department, which has been organising the Hornbill Festival, said that in the silver jubilee edition of the Hornbill Festival, Japan, the U.S., the U.K. (Wales), Peru and Bulgaria were the country partners while Sikkim and Telangana were the partner states.

Besides daily performances of a large number of cultural troupes from all the eight northeastern states, other highlights of the iconic Hornbill Festival included sales of local products, handloom and handicrafts, artworks, horticulture, traditional stone pulling ceremony, film festival, photo fest, heritage walk, kids’ carnival, International Hornbill Naga Wrestling, indigenous games and sports festival etc.

Local cuisine, food festival, Naga King chilli and pineapple eating competitions, World War-II rally, adventure outdoor activities, mountain biking, Dzukou Valley Day Hikes, Bamboo Carnival, and Night Carnival were the other important attractions of the annual gala celebration, which began on December 1.

