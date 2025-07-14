Nagaland University Dean booked by CBI for demanding Rs 2 lakh bribe from supplier

New Delhi, July 14 The CBI has booked a Nagaland University Dean for demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a vendor and harassing others who supplied equipment and UPS batteries to the department of Botany, an official said on Monday.

Chitta Ranjan Deb, Senior Professor, Dean of School of Sciences, Department of Botany, Nagaland University, was booked for indulging in various corrupt and illegal practices with a predetermined intention to cause wrongful loss to the institution and corresponding personal pecuniary gain to himself, the official said.

The FIR said, “A Regular Case is registered Under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Dr. Chitta Ranjan Deb and investigation of the case is entrusted to… CBl, ACB, Guwahati.”

A source revealed to the CBI that earlier some vendors had given bribe to Deb via ATM machines and bank accounts as he had shown favour to them in supply of various items to the Nagaland University.

The FIR, registered by CBl, ACB Guwahati, on July 12, said that Deb was involved in wrongdoings related to favourable award of supply orders of scientific equipment and consumables to different bidders and companies against obtaining undue advantage or bribe.

The CBI said information received from a source said that on various occasions Deb demanded undue bribe from Ravindra Kumar Jain of M/s Jaldhara and Company of Jorhat, Assam, against the supply order worth Rs 5 lakh which had already been delivered and for equipment/consumables worth Rs 23 lakh being procured from Jain.

The CBI source further revealed that Deb had also demanded bribe from Gulzar Hussain of CS Power Solutions of Jorhat, Assam, in the matter of award of supply orders of UPS batteries and other items.

The FIR was registered after the CBI was informed that Deb would be visiting Jorhat on July 12 in a bid to meet Jain for obtaining a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. The source further disclosed that Deb also planned to meet Gulzar Hussain for obtaining a bribe of Rs 15,000 on the same day.

