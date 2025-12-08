Nagaland: Vibrant tribal performances mark Day 8 of Hornbill Festival

Kohima, Dec 8 The eighth day of the 26th Edition of the Hornbill Festival at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama on Monday featured a vibrant line-up of cultural presentations, highlighting the rich and diverse heritage of Nagaland’s tribes.

Maintaining the traditional method, Monday’s event was hosted by Rural Development Minister Metsubo Jamir, and co-hosted by Advisor for Tribal Affairs and Election, H. Tovihoto Ayemi. The day featured an extensive line-up of cultural presentations showcasing the diverse heritage of Nagaland’s tribes.

Performances included traditional dances, folk songs, indigenous games, and ritual displays. Over 86 per cent of Nagaland’s two-million population (2011 Census) belongs to tribal communities. The state has 17 major tribes and numerous sub-tribes, each with its own rich cultural heritage, traditional dances, music, attire and customs.

On Monday, the Lotha troupe performed Chumpo Shar, a celebration dance marking the dedication of a new Morung, while the Chakhesang troupe presented Pheta, a post-harvest folk dance symbolising bravery and festivity. The Konyak troupe rendered Ya-ai Boa, a traditional love song reflecting youth gatherings and the transition into adulthood. The Yimkhiung Cultural Troupe showcased the sang lolong pe (Traditional Go-Cart), a game usually played by children and youths, fostering connection, friendship, and physical and mental fitness.

The Kuki troupe showcased Vakol Lam, inspired by the synchronised flight of the Vakol bird. The cultural troupes belonging to Zeliang, Garo, Chang, Kachari, Angami, Ao, Tikhir, Sumi, Pochury, Sangtam and Phom communities performed different traditional performances.

Monday’s performances reflected the cultural vibrancy of Nagaland, drawing enthusiastic response from visitors and participants at the Hornbill Festival 2025. The programme was attended by Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communication and Rural Development, and Special Guest, Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of DoNER.

The annual Hornbill Festival is also being held in various districts of Nagaland. Six countries -- Austria, France, Ireland, Malta, Switzerland and the United Kingdom -- are the partner countries for this year's 26th edition of the 10-day (December 1-10) Hornbill Festival being held at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, near Kohima, while reinforcing regional cooperation. Arunachal Pradesh is the state partner.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor