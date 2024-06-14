Nagastra-1: Indian Army Is Now Equipped With First Batch of High-Precision, Man-Portable Suicide Drones (Watch Video)

The Indian Army has received man-portable suicide drone named Nagastra-1. made to precisely hit launch pads, enemy training camps and infiltrators without putting soldiers' lives in danger, as per to the CNBCTV18 report.

According to defence sources who spoke with ANI, the Indian Army has ordered 480 Loiter Munitions from Solar Industries' Economics Explosives Ltd (EEL) under Emergency Procurement Powers.

#WATCH | The first indigenous Loitering Munition, Nagastra–1, developed by Solar Industries, Nagpur, has been delivered to the Indian Army



Nagastra -1, in a 'kamikaze mode' can neutralize any hostile threat with GPS-enabled precision strike with an accuracy of 2m. The… pic.twitter.com/kWeehBMGvW — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2024

They added that EEL delivered at least 120 Loiter Munitions to an Army Ammunition Depot following a positive conclusion of pre-delivery inspections. These EEL-developed drones have a range of about 30 kilometres and can perform GPS-enabled precise hits with an accuracy of two metres.