Nagaur Accident Caught on CCTV: Driver Suffers Heart Attack, Rams SUV into Shobha Yatra in Rajasthan; Two Killed

A tragic accident occurred on Thursday, February 22, in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan during a Vishwakarma Jayanti procession. An uncontrolled SUV reportedly entered the procession, injuring several people, two of whom succumbed to their injuries.

According to reports, the driver suffered a heart attack, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The SUV went ahead, crushing people. CCTV footage has also surfaced, showing how the vehicle entered the crowd and moved ahead, crushing people.

In a viral clip, it is seen that initially, the vehicle was coming slowly behind the Shobha Yatra, but suddenly, the speed of the vehicle increased, and it moved ahead, crushing people and creating an atmosphere of chaos.

The accident occurred while the Shobha Yatra procession was moving through the market area, crowded with participants, including children and women. Initial reports suggest that an SUV lost control and rammed into the procession, causing multiple casualties. The exact number of injured remains unclear, with some receiving treatment in Degana and others being transferred to Ajmer for further medical attention.