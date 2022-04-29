Naidu urges Andhra Chief Secretary to take immediate action against illegal granite mining mafia

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday urged the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh to take immediate action against the illegal granite mining mafia based on the latest orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

In a letter to the Chief Secretary here, Naidu said the NGT Southern Region's order dated April 22, 2022 sought firm steps against mining violators in Survey Nos 104 and 213 in Muddanapalli village in Shantipuram mandal in Chittoor district.

The TDP chief, who provided a copy of the NGT order to the CS, said the Tribunal had already confirmed the illegal mining that took place in Muddanapalli. The NGT also ordered the Chief Secretary, Additional CS (department of the environment) and Chittoor Collector to hold spot inspections and to scientifically measure the extent of illegal mining already done there, as per the press release.

Naidu said the Tribunal had asked the CS to submit a report along with the mining violators, their names and details. It asked the Chittoor Collector to make sure that no further illegal mining and transportation would be carried out there.

Naidu told the CS that the illegal granite mining was exposed only after he personally visited the spot. "During that visit, he saw heavy machinery and granite blocks. There was also evidence that the ruling YSRCP leaders and bigwigs were involved in this. Stringent action should be taken against the culprits."

The TDP chief pointed out that the mining department officials swung into action only after his visit to the illegal mining spot. "As there was no action against the violators, the NGT Southern Region, Chennai, was approached for preventing illegal mining. The Tribunal had also found fault with reports submitted by officials on illegal mining and asked them to submit detailed reports afresh."

Naidu termed it unfortunate that such indiscriminate illegal mining was going on in the Kuppam assembly constituency represented by the Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister for 14 years.

( With inputs from ANI )

