Nainital HC stays PCB order cancelling no-objection certificates of firms

Nainital High Court on Thursday stayed the order of the Uttarkhand Pollution Control Board (PCB) after hearing a petition, challenging the green body's order cancelling the no-objection certificate of 1724 industries, till further orders.

The Pollution Control Board in its order dated December 2 this year had cancelled the no-objection certificate of 1724 industries for not presenting the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) action plan and registration in the pollution board. A petition has been filed in the High Court against this order.

The decision of the division bench of Nainital High Court Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari has brought relief to 1724 industries and lakhs of employees working there.

The court has directed the pollution control board to file its reply by December 20.

Kumaon Garhwal Chambers of Commerce and Sidkul Manufacturers have filed a petition in the High Court challenging the December 2 order of the State Pollution Control Board.

During the hearing, the court was told on behalf of the petitioner that the PCB said in its order that 1724 industries of the state have not complied with Section 13 of the Plastic Waste Management Rules-2016 notified by the Government of India.

In the petition filed on behalf of the industrialists through the Chamber of Commerce, the High Court was requested to cancel the order of PCB and allow the industries to operate. Due to the ban on the said order of the High Court, the entrepreneurs have got immediate relief.

( With inputs from ANI )

