'Namo buddhaya': Kiren Rijiju expresses gratitude on visit to Buddha memorial in Maharashtra's Nashik

Nashik, Nov 12 In a major push towards promoting the message of peace through the teachings of Lord Buddha by PM Narendra Modi-led government, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has expressed his gratitude towards Buddhist monks present at a religious event at the Trirashmi Buddha Smarak in Maharashtra's Nashik which was organised by Shantidoot Foundation.

The Union Minister Rijiju on Monday shared a post on X: नमो बुद्धाय! I'm completely at Peace, after going to sacred Trirashmi Buddha Smarak of Shantidoot Foundation at Nashik in Maharashtra."

"Namo buddhaya" is a Buddhist greeting that is used to remember and respect the Supreme Buddha. It is said with palms together, eyes closed, and a deep breath.

Earlier, on October 14, the Union Minister had attended the first anniversary of the Bodhi Tree Grand ceremony this year here.

The religious event marked a celebration of the teachings of Lord Buddha and was attended by nearly one million people.

The Union Minister said: "This is my second visit to the Shantidoot Foundation in a month. I express my gratitude and warm greetings to all the followers of Buddha as well as Buddhist monks for being present amongst you. In this sacred premises of the Shantidoot Foundation, we all are present here today. The land of Maharashtra is sacred. The Shantidoot Foundation will work even harder to work towards spreading the knowledge and teachings of Lord Buddha."

He further added: "The Bodhi tree built here has originally been transported from Bodh Gaya, Bihar, via Sri Lanka. Two days ago, a Buddhist conference was held in Delhi where top Buddhist monks, spiritual gurus, scholars, academicians, and social activists not only from the country but across the eastern countries participated in this event. President Droupadi Murmu along with me were present at this programme. On behalf of the Indian government and PM Modi, we want to spread the message of peace through the teachings of Lord Buddha. I recently attended a Commonwealth Summit comprising of 56 countries which was attended by their Prime Ministers and Presidents where I told them that I have come from the land of Buddha to spread the message of peace and harmony."

