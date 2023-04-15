Nandankanan Zoo makes special arrangements to keep animals cool against heat wave

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 15 : In a bid to protect the mals from the scorching heat, the authorities of the Nandankanan Zoological Park have come up with special arrangements to keep mals cool using air coolers and water sprinkling.

Amid the heat waves, Nandankanan authorities have taken special care of mals and placed air coolers, ice slabs and proper arrangements for water sprinkling on the roofs regularly.

Speaking to , Rashmi Ranjan Swain, Assistant Conservator of Forest Nandanankan said, "As per the protocol, bamboo sheds and other temporary arrangements have been made so that the mals can take shelter and not get exposed to the rays of the sun."

"Special care is being taken of mals such as monkeys, squirrels and birds which are prone to heat the stroke. Adequate water is being stocked in the artificial ponds for elephants to cool themselves," Swain added.

Informing about the facility of providing coolers in the enclosures of chimpanzees, Swain said, "Air coolers have been lifted especially in the enclosures of chimpanzees. All the enclosures have been covered with hay stacks to keep them cool. Water is being sprayed on their roofs regularly."

"Elephants are being bathed twice and thrice at water ponds in a day to beat the heat. Along with it, tigers, leopards, lions, foxes and other mals have a permanent water tub inside each enclosure and also being carried water sprinkling against heat waves," he added.

Talking about the diet being provided to the mals, Swain said, "We are also providing food to mals as per the special diet keeping in view the summer conditions. We are providing a lot of juices and water-rich fruits to the mals on a daily basis".

"As mals are sensitive, we have come up with a lot of special measures to protect them from heat stress," added Swain.

Swain further said that there are around 4179 mals inside 213 enclosures at Nandankanan Zoo.

