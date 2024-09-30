Naqvi slams SP MLA over 'Muslim population rising' remark, calls it ‘Jinnah effect’

New Delhi, Sep 30 Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Mehboob Ali over his "Muslim population rising" remark and said sometimes Muhammad Ali Jinnah's ghost takes over someone's mind and he gives such disgusting statements.

SP’s Amroha MLA, Mehboob Ali, who is also a former state minister, stated recently that the population of Muslims was increasing and the BJP's rule would come to an end soon.

He made the controversial remarks at a public gathering in Bijnor.

The remarks have sparked a political row in Uttar Pradesh and drawn a sharp response from the BJP.

Talking to IANS, Naqvi said, "Be it Mehboob Ali or Salim Ali, whoever it is. I feel that such statements are purely because of Jinnah. Sometimes, his ghost takes over the minds of people and they start saying such things. If they think like this, then they will suffer soon."

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Ali said during a public gathering in Bijnor, “Your rule will come to an end. The population of Muslims is increasing. We will come to power. Those who are burning the country must note that the people have woken up. They gave a reply in Parliament (polls). And in the coming days, in 2027, you will surely go and we will come."

The SP MLA’s comments sparked a furore in political circles, with many BJP leaders denouncing his statement.

BJP General Secretary Subrat Pathak in Uttar Pradesh said the MLA's remark raises serious questions and the SP must answer.

"Is this why Akhilesh Yadav is busy dividing Hindus? So that a particular community's wish is fulfilled?" he asked.

The BJP leader said Akhilesh Yadav must remember that the country had changed.

"The Hindus have made Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time and Yogi Adityanath the Chief Minister for two terms," he said.

Meanwhile, the Assembly polls in the state are scheduled for 2027.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor