Narendra Modi has message for those failed UPSC 2021 exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a message for all those who failed the civil services examinations for 2021. “I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the Civil Services Exam but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them,” he wrote on Twitter.

He also congratulated all candidates who cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said: “Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced the results of the civil services examination 2021. Which Shruti Sharma has topped the exams. Around 685 candidates have qualified for the test the further details are still yet to be shared.