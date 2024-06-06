Narendra Modi Swearing-In-Ceremony: India To Invite Top Leaders Of Neighbouring Countries

India is expected to extend invitations to leaders from neighboring countries, such as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony over the upcoming weekend.

Modi is poised to begin his third consecutive term as Prime Minister after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance secured 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Among those likely to receive invitations are prominent figures from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Britain and Mauritius.

The Union Cabinet met at the Prime Minister’s residence on Wednesday morning, a day after the declaration of the election results. It has recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha. The BJP is set to form the government with the help of its allies, as it stopped short of a majority, claiming 240 seats. The NDA, meanwhile, got 293 seats in the 543-member House. The principal opposition party Congress bagged 99 seats, and the INDIA bloc together won 233 seats.