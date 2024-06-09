Narendra Modi Takes Oath as Prime Minister for 3rd Straight Term In India (Watch Video)

In a historic moment, Narendra Modi has taken oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third straight term. With this milestone, Narendra Modi (73) has equalld the feat of Jawaharlal Nehru, who won three straight terms as India's first Prime Minister. While he has secured another five years in power at the centre, this is the first time he will be sharing power after the BJP lost its outright majority in the Lok Sabha after a fiercely fought election.

#WATCH | Narendra Modi takes oath for the third straight term as the Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/Aubqsn03vF — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Modi as the prime minister-designate on Friday after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J P Nadda handed her a letter on Modi’s election as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party and NDA leaders submitted their letters of support. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party won 240 seats, falling short of the halfway mark in the 543-member House, but the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) together won 293 seats, a comfortable majority in the lower House.

Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi payed homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Alongside Narendra Modi, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath on the same day.

