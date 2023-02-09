Narendra Modi targets opposition in his Rajya Sabha speech says, Congress only dug potholes in 60 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attacked Opposition parties especially Congress while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha. PM Modi accused Congress of never trying to find solutions to the permanent problems and resorting to tokenism only. Responding to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge's remark that the Congress built a strong foundation in 60 years, PM Modi said that the Congress family has only built potholes on the path of the nation in the 60 years. He said that it's the BJP government which is trying to solve the permanent problems of the country. PM Modi said the language and behaviour of some MPs in the House was disappointing for India as Opposition members trooped in the Well of the House raising slogans of "Modi-Adani bhai-bhai". The Budget session of Parliament has been marred by ruckus ever since US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused Adani Group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

The Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing and has threatened to sue Hindenburg. The Opposition has demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe on the allegations against the Adani Group.PM Modi said the more "keechad" (dirt) they will fling, the bigger "kamal" (locus) will bloom, adding that the language and behaviour of some in the House are disappointing for India."Keechad unke paas tha, mere pass gulaal. Jo jis ke paas tha, usne diya uchaal," Modi quoted Manik Verma's poem in response to the allegations opposition parties levelled on him and his government. The prime minister hit out at Congress for creating hurdles in development during its rule, saying India lost six decades while smaller countries progressed. "They (Congress) had the responsibility to provide solutions when citizens were facing problems but their priority and intention were different," PM Modi said. "We are working to find permanent solutions to the challenges citizens faced. "Taking a swipe at the grand old party and leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, he said, “Congress might have tried to build a foundation, as claimed by Kharge ji, but they only dug holes during their tenure.”Modi recounted the achievements of his governments - from eliminating the waiting period for getting cooking gas to opening bank accounts for everyone and providing electricity connections. “In last 3-4 years, around 11 crore houses have got tap water connections. Talking of empowerment of common people, we started the Jan Dhan account movement. In the last 9 years, 48 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened across the country,” he added.