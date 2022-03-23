Narrow escape for J&K BJP leader as leopard enters residence

Narrow escape for J&K BJP leader as leopard enters residence

Srinagar, March 23 Ashok Koul, BJP general secretary (Organisation) had a narrow escape on Wednesday when a leopard entered his residence in J&K's Srinagar city.

Official sources said Koul had a narrow escape when a leopard entered the lawns of his official residence in the Church Lane area of Srinagar city.

"He was taking a morning walk in the lawn when a leopard suddenly entered the lawn of his official residence in the Church Lane area.

"Koul managed to give the leopard a slip while wildlife officials were called in who caged the leopard", official sources said.

