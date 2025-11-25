Narrow escape for Telangana MLA as basement collapses during inspection of houses

Hyderabad, Nov 25 Congress MLA and government whip Adi Srinivas, the Rajanna Sircilla district Collector and other officials had a narrow escape when the basement collapsed during their visit to houses being constructed under the housing scheme in Telangana's Vemulawada on Tuesday.

The MLA from Vemulawada, district Collector Garima Agarwal and other officials were inspecting the double-bedroom houses which were under construction in Vemulawada municipal limits when the basement suddenly collapsed.

Officials and the MLA’s supporters accompanying him caught hold of him, which prevented him from falling.

Following the incident, leaders of the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) alleged that the corruption in the Congress government became evident with the collapse of the basement during the MLA’s visit.

However, Adi Srinivas said that the incident is a reflection of how the BRS government functioned.

He claimed that these houses were sanctioned and built by contractors approved during the BRS rule, and alleged that the basement collapsed as the construction was rushed with poor-quality materials just to earn commissions.

The MLA said construction of double-bedroom houses was undertaken in Narsapuram when the BRS was in power. The construction was left halfway, and poor-quality materials were used for whatever construction was done.

The ruling party leader said the Congress had raised the issue of corruption and poor quality of works when the BRS was in power. "After the Congress party came to power, it decided to complete the houses and hand them to the beneficiaries. As part of these efforts, I, along with the district Collector and other officials, went for inspection. When we were doing the inspection, the basement collapsed. This is the proof of what we had been saying during the BRS rule," he said.

The MLA alleged that the barrages built as part of the Kaleshwaram project also collapsed in a similar manner.

He assured the people that the government will complete the houses at the earliest and hand them over to beneficiaries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor