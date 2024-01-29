Narsa Reddy Dies: Senior Congress Leader Passes Away, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Condoles Death

Senior Congress leader in Telangana and former minister P Narsa Reddy passed away in Hyderabad on Monday, January 29. Narsa Reddy died due to old age-related ailments this morning, Congress sources said, reported by news agency PTI. He was state Congress president of undivided Andhra Pradesh from 1972 to 1974.

Narsa Reddy had served as MLA, MP and MLC and also as a minister when Jalagam Vengal Rao was Chief Minister, the sources said. Chief Minister and PCC president A Revanth Reddy, several ministers and other Congress leaders condoled the death of Narsa Reddy.

Calling Narsa Reddy a 'guiding light', the Chief Minister said the demise of the veteran leader was a loss to Congress. Taking to the X, formerly Twitter, said, "The death of former PCC president Narsa Reddy is a huge loss for the Congress party. I pray to God that his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family members."