Narsingh Pancham Yadav Elected As Chairman of Wrestling Federation of India's Athletes' Commission

Former wrestler Narsingh Pancham Yadav on Wednesday, April 24, was elected as the chairman of the Athletes' Commission of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), a position mandated by the United World Wrestling (UWW).

Former wrestler Narsingh Pancham Yadav elected chairman of Wrestling Federation of India's Athletes' Commission as mandated by United World Wrestling. #WFIpic.twitter.com/QC33zsAzY8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2024

Narsingh Pancham Yadav, a prominent wrestler, clinched the gold medal in the men's freestyle 74 kg category at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. However, his journey faced a major setback when he was banned for four years and disqualified from participating in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

This decision came after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a World Anti-Doping Agency appeal against the National Anti-Doping Agency's ruling. Yadav had tested positive for anabolic steroids, which led to his suspension from competitive wrestling.