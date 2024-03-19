Nath family hell-bent on retaining pocket borough Chhindwara as BJP looks to turn the tide

Bhopal, March 19 Congress MP Nakul Nath, the son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath who will be seen defending his Lok Sabha seat in his family bastion Chhindwara in the upcoming general elections, has changed the profile picture on his X handle.

In the new photo, Nakul Nath could be seen with folded hands with the caption: “Congress Ka Haath, Vikas Ke Saat."

Last month, the Chhindwara MP had removed the word ‘Congress’ from his social media bio, triggering speculation of a probable shift to the BJP.

But the speculation ended after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) renominated Nakul Nath from Chhindwara as it announced 10 out of 29 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Nakul Nath, the soft-spoken politician coming from an affluent background, is trying to fit into the shoes of his father Kamal Nath, a nine-time former MP from Chhindwara, who has also won two Assembly elections from there, including in 2023 and the bypoll in 2019.

In the past, Nakul Nath would often be seen attending political rallies with his father. But for the coming elections, he along with his team is interacting with the people in his constituency to seek their support.

Knowing that the ruling BJP will put up challenges and leave no stone unturned to snatch Chhindwara from the clutches of the Congress, the entire Nath family has jumped into action with the sole aim of retaining the pocket borough at any cost.

Veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath, who has already announced that he won't leave Chhindwara at any cost, is making all efforts to ensure that his son retains the Chhindwara seat.

Nakul Nath’s wife Priya Nath is also actively taking part in the campaign and meeting with the women of the constituency.

The ruling BJP has fielded Vivek ‘Banti’ Shahu from Chhindwara, who had lost to Kamal Nath in the Assembly elections held in November last year.

The BJP is also attempting to dent the Nath family's efforts by luring several trusted leaders from Kamal Nath's close circle. In the past couple of months, several Congress workers from Chhindwara, many of whom were close to Kamal Nath, have shifted to the BJP.

In 2029, the BJP had won 28 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, and the only constituency it lost was Chhindwara.

