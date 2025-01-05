Nation-first approach should be a priority, Vice Prez Dhankhar tells NCC cadets

New Delhi, Jan 5 No nation in the world can progress unless its citizens are deeply committed to nationalism, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday.

Addressing NCC cadets while inaugurating the 2025 NCC Republic Day camp, Dhankhar said: "Nationalism must override all other interests, whether personal or organisational. A 'nation-first' approach should be our only approach. Uphold these values as a tribute to our motherland. You represent the elite youth of the country. Your membership in the NCC - a highly disciplined force - enables you to imbibe these virtues that are essential for human growth."

He said five key values or PanchPran will forge a strong nationalistic spirit through responsibility, values and consciousness.

"Practice them every day and stay vigilant against anti-national forces to safeguard our democratic values. Our dedication to the motherland must be steadfast, unflinching and unshakable, as it forms the foundation of our existence," he said.

The challenges arise because the nation is witnessing a globally acclaimed rise --incremental over the last decade, envied by the world and positively impacting every citizen.

Elaborating further on the PanchPran, Dhankhar said: "Social harmony which transforms diversity into national unity, is essential. Nurturing patriotic values at the grassroots level must begin with enlightenment within our families. The family is the nursery where these sterling qualities are imbibed.

"While honouring Bharat Mata, we must also protect, conserve, and create a sustainable environment. Swadeshi and self-reliance are symbols of Atmanirbhar Bharat, and they must be actively promoted. Finally, civic duties must guide every citizen on the path of progress," he noted.

The Vice-President described the cadets as architects of India’s glory towards 2047.

"Your generation will architect India’s glory. We are living at a time when national optimism prevails as we approach to becoming the world's third-largest global economy. Youth opportunities expand as global institutions hail Bharat as a favourite prime investment destination."

Dhankhar concluded by saying: "This has been achieved through overall growth mechanism in infrastructure, in technology and in making available an ecosystem where every young mind has the opportunity to exploit his and her potential and talent. The governance has taken much-needed initiatives and policy decisions. And now there is a transformation from discriminatory to merit-based mechanisms all over."

