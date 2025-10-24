National Biodiversity Authority releases Rs 1.36 crore to UP, Maharashtra

New Delhi, Oct 24 In a move promoting fair and equitable benefit-sharing, as well as the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity, the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has released Rs 1.36 crore, channeling the benefits of commercial use to local communities in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

This significant financial support will be routed through the State Biodiversity Boards of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh to three Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) — Sakharwadi village, Phaltan Taluk, Satara District (Maharashtra); Kunjirwadi village, Haveli Taluk, Pune (Maharashtra); and the Kasganj area, Etah District (Uttar Pradesh) — according to a statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Each BMC will receive Rs 45.50 lakh. This initiative underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to the principles of equity, sustainability, and conservation.

The released funds represent a tangible Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) payment following the commercial use of microorganisms sourced from soil and industrial effluent samples for producing fructo-oligosaccharide products. These funds will be utilized for activities outlined under Section 44 of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, and the relevant State Biodiversity Rules, the statement said.

This financial initiative highlights the NBA’s proactive role in recognising and rewarding local communities who serve as the custodians of India’s rich biological heritage.

It also fulfills the National Biodiversity Target 13 of India’s updated NBSAP (2024–2030), which aligns with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework adopted at CoP-15 of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), the statement noted.

Established in 2003 to implement the provisions of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) is a statutory autonomous body under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Headquartered in Chennai, it functions as a facilitating, regulating, and advisory body to the Central government on matters related to the conservation and sustainable use of biological resources, as well as the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from their use.

In addition, the NBA provides guidance to state governments in identifying areas of significant biodiversity (biodiversity hotspots) for designation as heritage sites.

