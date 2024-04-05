National boxer-turned-sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, April 5 A former national boxer, who became an active sharpshooter of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate and used to execute crimes, including murder, on directions of the gang leaders sitting in Dubai, has been arrested by the Delhi Poliuce's Special Cell, a police official said on Friday.

The gangster identified as Abhinav Verma a.k.a Boxer, a resident of Vikaspuri, was wanted in two cases of firing at businessmen in the national capital to extort money.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Amit Kaushik said that on March 27, specific input was received that a member of Rohit Godara, Hasim Baba & Kala Jatheri (Lawrence Bishnoi gang) gang would be coming near DDA Sports Park, Sector 3, Rohini, Delhi to meet his associates for next course of action.

Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid and Verma was apprehended.

"During his cursory search, a country-made pistol and two bullets were recovered from his possession. Further on his instance, two more sophisticated pistols, one revolver and 10 live cartridges were also recovered," the DCP said.

The DCP said that Verma was arrested in a murder case of his schoolmate at Paschim Vihar in 2012.

"He remained in jail for 6 years and came in contact with Hasim Baba and his close associate Ashish aka Kalu (dismissed constable having a criminal record) and joined their gang," he said.

After coming out on bail, Verma started committing crimes for this gang.

"After the arrest of other sharpshooters of the gang, he became the main sharpshooter of this gang and used to remain in contact with the main kingpins and their associates through certain app-based numbers," the DCP said.

In 2021, Verma again went to jail and after coming out, started working for Ashish, Hasim Baba and Kala Jatheri (Lawrence Bishnoi Gang).

"During further course of interrogation, it was revealed that one person namely Aashish is running the infamous Goldy Brar/Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Dubai," the DCP added.

