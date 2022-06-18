National Congress, Azad Gomantak Dal's role to be included in Goa history textbooks

Panaji, June 18 The contributions of Azad Gomantak Dal, a local armed revolutionary group, National Congress (Goa) and other freedom fighters will be included in the coastal state's history textbooks, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.

"NCERT syllabus is getting changed next year, incorporating Goan syllabus along with it, we will include contributions of Azad Gomantak Dal, National Congress (Goa) and others (freedom fighters) in history textbooks," Sawant added while celebrating the 'Goa Revolution Day'.

He said that along with Ram Manohar Lohia, Azad Gomantak Dal, National Congress and others had started movements against the Portuguese colonial rule.

The Chief Minister added that Goa was liberated after 14 years of India's independence.

"In 1955, many freedom fighters from across the country, gathered at the borders of Goa to fight against the Portuguese. Some of their names were not registered as freedom fighters, however, we are in process to include their names as Goan freedom fighters and also to register them as national freedom fighters," Sawant said, adding that the state government has spoken to the Union Home Ministry in this regard.

He said that nearly 70 freedom fighters, who lost their lives fighting against the Portuguese rule in 1955, their names and history will be displayed on the memorial at Patradevi in north Goa.

Sawant urged students to visit the Aguada jail (now converted into a museum), where freedom fighters were kept captive by the Portuguese, to know the history of Goa.

"History will be displayed there and will be shown in a picture form. Teachers should take students there, so they can know the history of Goa," the Chief Minister said.

He added that at the Aguada jail museum, pictures will be displayed to show how freedom fighters suffered and struggled to liberate Goa.

"Goa witnessed revolution for liberation, now there is a need for digital revolution. This should happen in the educational field," he said.

He added that the National Education Policy will be implemented in Goa and the government will bring all reforms to take education forward.

