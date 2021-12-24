National Consumer Rights Day, know the rights of consumer in India

India observes National Consumer Rights Day every year on 24th December, to spread awareness about consumer rights in the country. On 24th December 1986 the Consumer Protection Act was passed by government to protect the rights of consumer.



Who are the consumers

The consumer is a person who buys things or uses service, and pays for it.

Consumer Rights in India

Right to choose the product.

Right to be protected from all kind of hazardous goods.

Right to be informed about the performance and quality of all products.

Right to be heard in all decision-making processes related to consumer interests.

Right to seek redressal, whenever consumer rights have been infringed.

Right to complete consumer education.

How this day is celebrated?

Each year the government sets one theme, which is then conducted by school and colleges, the theme is set to create awareness about consumers rights, the school and colleges conducts many events, for students and this year’s theme of National Consumer Day is “Tackling Plastic Pollution”.

World Consumer Rights Day

The world also observes Consumer Rights Day, but this day is observes on 15 March every day, thus the National Consumer Day and World Cosumer day have the same purpose, to protect the cosumer's rights.



