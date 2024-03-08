National Creators Award 2024: PM Narendra Modi Presents Disruptor of the Year Award to Ranveer Allahbadia (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) with the Disruptor of the Year award on Friday, March 8, at Bharat Mandapam, at the first-ever National Creators Award.

The National Creators Award is an initiative to recognize excellence in domains such as storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming. It is conceived as a platform for harnessing creativity to inspire beneficial transformation.

PM Modi awarded the Disruptor of the Year Award to Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, who is a popular Indian YouTuber and entrepreneur. He gained fame for his content focusing on self-improvement and motivation, inspiring audiences with his informative videos.

PM Modi presented India's first-ever National Creators Award on Friday at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The event witnessed immense public engagement, with more than 1.5 lakh nominations and around 10 lakh votes cast. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.