National executive of BJP Kisan Morcha to meet in Gurugram on Dec 19

The national executive of the BJP Kisan Morcha will meet in Gurugram on December 19, sources said on Friday.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will inaugurate the event and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda will address the concluding session, sources said.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning to repeal the farm laws.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session on November 29. President Ram Nath Kovind has also given his assent to the Bill that completes the process of repealing the three farm laws.

The farmers, who were sitting on dharna on the Delhi borders since November 2020 against the three farm laws, have vacated the protest sites after the repeal of the farm laws and assurances on Minimum Support Price.

( With inputs from ANI )

