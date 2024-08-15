National Medical Commission Issues Safety Guidelines for Medical Colleges Following Kolkata Doctor Rape Murder Case
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 15, 2024 11:56 AM2024-08-15T11:56:10+5:302024-08-15T11:56:33+5:30
In response to the murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued comprehensive guidelines for medical colleges across the country. The new measures require institutions to implement policies aimed at enhancing campus safety, including improved evening lighting on hospital premises and the installation of CCTV cameras in areas deemed unsafe.
Resident doctors at medical colleges nationwide have launched a strike in protest of the recent murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata. The NMC has responded to the incident with urgency, directing institutions to implement measures to ensure the safety and security of medical professionals.
What actions should a medical college take?
- When developing a security policy, include OPDs, wards, emergency departments, hostels, resident doctor buildings, and all areas of the hospital premises.
- Ensure adequate lighting both inside the hospital and on the premises to facilitate safe movement for health workers. Additionally, install CCTV cameras in all areas identified as unsafe.
- Employ a sufficient number of both male and female security guards to cover the hospital premises.
- In the event of an incident, promptly conduct an investigation and report it to the police. Additionally, notify the Medical Commission within 48 hours.