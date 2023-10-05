National shooter Tara Shahdeo's husband sentenced to life in forced conversion case

New Delhi, Oct 5 A Special CBI court in Ranchi on Thursday sentenced national shooter Tara Shahdeo’s husband Ranjit Singh Kohli, alias Raqibul Hasan, to life imprisonment, his mother Kaushal Rani to 10 years' imprisonment and former Registrar (Vigilance) of the Jharkhand High Court, Mushtaq Ahmed, to 15 years in prison in a forced conversion case.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 75,000 on Kohli, and Rs 50,000 each on Ahmad and Kaushal Rani.

The punishment was pronounced by the court of Special Judge P.K. Sharma on Thursday in a ‘Love Jihad’ case filed by Shahdeo some nine years ago.

According to officials, as per the FIR, it was alleged that Ranjit Singh Kohli got married to Tara Sahdeo after claiming to be belonging to a particular religion, and then subsequently subjected her to inhuman torture, including getting her bitten by dogs, severe beatings, continuous threats etc. to change her religion.

“The investigation revealed that a criminal conspiracy was hatched by the accused, namely Kohli (after conversion to Raqibul Hassan), Rani and Ahmad, then Registrar General (Vigilance), High Court of Jharkhand, with a view to perform marriage dishonestly and with a fraudulent intention to subject Shahdeo to physical and mental harassment, including beating to hurt her religious feelings under threat of dire consequences and sexual harassment,” said an official.

After investigation, a charge sheet was filed against the accused. During trial, the CBI had examined 25 prosecution witnesses.

The trial court had found the accused guilty and convicted them on September 30.

