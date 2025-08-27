National Sports Day 2025: Gujarat to host district, taluka-level sporting events

Ahmedabad, Aug 27 As India celebrates National Sports Day on August 29, the Gujarat government has decided to host district and taluka-level sporting events to mark the occasion.

The country will celebrate National Sports Day on an unprecedented scale this year, with the Centre announcing a three-day nationwide programme from August 29 to 31, in honour of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

The celebrations, themed around slogans such as “Ek Ghanta Khel Ke Maidan Mein (One hour in the sports field)" and “Har Gali Har Maidan, Khele Sara Hindustan (Every street, every field, the whole of India plays)", aim to blend enthusiasm for sports with a message of fitness and national unity.

In Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will lead the statewide observance of the sports festival. District administrations have been directed to organise major sporting activities, with nodal officers appointed to coordinate events at both district and taluka levels. VIPs and prominent athletes are expected to join the programmes.

The first day, August 29, will feature district-level events across the state, with schools, colleges and universities paying tribute to Major Dhyan Chand. Students will take the Fit India Pledge and participate in competitions, seminars, poster-making and discussions on physical and mental well-being. Registration for Khel Mahakumbh 2025 will also be launched that day.

On August 30, the focus will shift to the police department, with fitness activities and district-level games at police headquarters. Other state departments will also participate. The final day, August 31, will see the popular “Sunday on Cycle” initiative held in district headquarters and municipalities across the state, promoting the message of a “Healthy Gujarat, Obesity-Free Gujarat”.

The Gujarat government has roped in multiple departments -- from Sports and Education to Police, Urban Development, Panchayats and NGOs -- to ensure mass participation.

Officials said the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India Movement, launched in 2019, which seeks to build a culture of fitness and sports across the country.

Gujarat has rapidly emerged as one of India’s leading states in sports infrastructure, with world-class facilities ranging from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad -- the largest cricket stadium in the world --to modern complexes in cities like Gandhinagar, Rajkot, and Vadodara.

The state has invested heavily in multi-sport arenas, indoor stadiums, swimming complexes, and training academies for athletics, hockey, wrestling, and more.

The development of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and events like the National Games 2022 have further boosted Gujarat’s status as a sporting hub, while grassroots programmes and upcoming facilities are aimed at nurturing talent across districts.

