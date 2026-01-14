National Turmeric Board empowering farmers, promoting exports globally: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Jan 14 Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the National Turmeric Board is empowering our farmers, and promoting turmeric exports globally.

Celebrating one year of the National Turmeric Board, the minister said that the Board has made significant strides in advancing these goals.

“Established with the aim of boosting the production of this golden spice, empowering our farmers, and promoting turmeric exports globally, the Board has made significant strides in advancing these goals,” Goyal posted on X social media platform.

“Wishing the Board continued success in supporting our farmers, unlocking new avenues for our traders and exporters, and sharing India's richness with the world,” he added.

Meanwhile, turmeric exports registered an over 50.7 per cent jump to $341.54 million for the financial year 2024-25 compared with the corresponding figure of $226.58 million of the previous fiscal year.

The exports of turmeric from India were over 1.76 lakh metric tonnes in 2024-25 compared with 1.62 lakh metric tonnes in 2023-24, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha in the Winter Session of Parliament.

Moreover, the country holds a 66 per cent share of the world market in turmeric, and the country’s top five importers since 2020 are Bangladesh, the UAE, the USA, Malaysia, and Morocco.

Notably, the National Turmeric Board takes steps to promote new product development and value addition in turmeric, promote awareness and consumption of turmeric and turmeric products in international markets.

It also encourages the building of resilient and sustainable supply chains for turmeric and turmeric products by strengthening forward and backward linkages and facilitates the creation and improvement of infrastructure and logistics for exports of turmeric and turmeric products. The Turmeric Board is also promoting compliance with quality and safety standards across the supply chain of turmeric.

