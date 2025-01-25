National Voters' Day 2025: History, Significance, and Why This Day Is Celebrated as India Marks 75 Years of Election Commission

India is observing the 15th National Voters’ Day (NVD) today, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) marking 75 years of service in 2025. To commemorate the occasion, an event is being held in New Delhi, with President Droupadi Murmu attending as the chief guest. During the event, she will present the Best Electoral Practices Awards to state and district officials. National Voters’ Day is celebrated to encourage voter participation and raise awareness about the significance of voting across the nation.

Significance of National Voters' Day 2025

National Voters' Day, observed annually since 2011, commemorates the foundation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in 1950. The day aims to encourage voter participation, raise electoral awareness, and inspire active involvement in the democratic process. The initiative, started by the UPA government in 2011, focuses on enrolling young voters and providing them with their Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC). The day is marked by ceremonies where new voters receive their EPICs across national, state, district, and local levels.

National Voters' Day 2025 Theme

The theme for National Voters' Day 2025 is ‘Nothing like voting, I vote for sure,’ continuing from the previous year. It states the importance of voting as a vital tool for determining the country's leadership.

Why We Celebrate National Voters' Day

National Voters' Day was first observed on January 25, 2011, as a significant initiative by the Government of India to encourage citizens to register and actively participate in elections. The idea to dedicate this day was approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by then-Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. The day aims to promote voter awareness, enhance participation in the electoral process, and highlight the importance of voting in shaping the nation's democracy.

