Nations are eager to bestow their highest honours on PM Modi: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27 : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that new standards of security, prosperity, good governance and service had been set up in the country in the last nine years of the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"New standards of security, prosperity, good governance and service have been set in the country in the last nine years of the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The warm welcome accorded to the Prime Minister by the President, Parliamentarians, entrepreneurs, citizens and artists of the United States and Egypt bears testimony to this. It is a matter of pride for 140 crore Indians", CM Yogi said while addressing a public meeting at Jagatpur in Varanasi.

The Chief Minister also distributed checks and certificates to the beneficiaries of various schemes during the public meeting organized to mark the completion of 9 years of the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Yogi noted, "Egypt conferred its highest state honour on the Prime Minister. Several countries of the world are overwhelmed by the model PM Modi has set for the country across the globe and are willing to bestow on him their highest civilian honours."

Talking about New India Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Today no country can dare to create disturbances by entering the Indian border. Terrorism, separatism and naxalism are unimaginable. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India has fortified its external and internal security."

Varanasi is an example of what should be the model of infrastructure in the country, he added. "The country's first inland waterways has started here between Haldia and Varanasi. It will facilitate export of fruits and vegetables grown by the farmers of Varanasi and Eastern Uttar Pradesh across the globe even further. The products of UP's farmers are already getting global recognition", he remarked.

The Chief Minister said, "Today, India is giving free ration to its 80 crore countrymen, while on the other hand, Pakistan is begging for 1 kg of wheat on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence. India was ruled by Britain for almost 200 years, but has become the fifth largest economy in the world, leaving Britain behind, while Pakistan is shedding tears of blood for its poverty and misery."

He further added: "In the year 2014, after becoming the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi gave the slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', which we all were witness to during the Covid period. Along with providing free ration and free doses of 220 crore vaccines to 80 crore people, free test and treatment facilities, the government has given free housing to 3.30 crore poor while Rs five lakh is being given to every poor under Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme and 12 crore farmers are getting the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi."

"More than 72,000 patients were treated at the new Cancer Institute in Kashi in the last 3 years. There were only 6 AIIMS in the country from 1947 to 2014, today this number has increased considerably. While a total of 74 airports were built in the country between 1947 and 2014, 74 new airports have been constructed between 2014 and 2023. Uttar Pradesh has gone towards One District One Medical College and is moving forward in a new era", he said.

CM Yogi noted that India is presiding over the group of G-20 countries of the world. Recently, a meeting of the Development Minister's Committee of the G-20 group was held in Kashi, in which various important issues were discussed. All this is enhancing the prestige of the country on the global stage, he pointed out.

Attacking the opposition CM Yogi said, "Those people who never talked to each other are seen sharing the stage against the PM. Some are trying their level best to hatch a conspiracy against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Those who call themselves disciples of JP and Lohia and did politics throughout their life in their names are standing in solidarity with the Congress today, which strangled democracy. We all have to be aware of this."

Furthermore, CM Yogi appealed to the people to ensure BJP's victory on all the seats in Uttar Pradesh in the Parliamentary elections in 2024, emphasising that the government's accomplishments will bear fruit only then for future generations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor