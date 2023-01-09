Navi Mumbai youth nabbed for lewd acts before a woman in building lift

Mumbai, Jan 9 The Navi Mumbai Police arrested a 30-year-old man from Taloja for indulging in lewd acts in front of a woman in the lift of a building in a housing society, here on Monday.

The police swung into action after CCTV footage of the embarrassing incident was highlighted on social media by a social activist Binu Varghese.

"A young man is seen making inappropriate, obscene gestures to a woman in an elevator. Incident has taken place at Marble Arch CHS, in Taloja," said Varghese in a tweet on the Sunday night development.

The man, later identified as one Asif Shahid Sayyad, is seen indulging in the objectionable acts while staring at the sole woman there, and after getting off the elevator, touches her inappropriately in the building lobby.

Taking cognisance as the video went viral with sharp reactions from the twitteratti, the Taloja Police called the victim woman and summoned Sayyad for investigations.

After recording the woman's statement in the matter and surveying the building site, the police lodged a case against the culprit and arrested Sayyad under various charges including molestation, said the police.

