Navjot Kaur Sidhu Health Update: Noni Declared Clinically Cancer Free, Says Congress Leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Watch Video)

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu shared his wife's health updated during his press conference in Punjab's Chandigarh on Thursday, November 21. Sidhu said that Navjot Kaur Sidhu is being declared clinically cancer-free today. "I am glad to announce this that Noni has been declared clinically cancer-free."

Speaking to the reporters, Congress leaders described his wife's struggle with breast cancer. Sidhu said Noni struggled with cancer for almost 1.5 to 2 years. He said she used to run from pillar to post, "she and I and everyone believed that we were wrong. I, however, got to know about it only after the operation was conducted," he gets emotional while saying this.

Cricketer-turned-comedian Sidhu earlier had shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a picture, giving a health update on her wife Navjot Kaur to his fans. Sidhu, in a post, said her wife underwent a second surgery for breast cancer, had 70 stitches removed and was healing.

70 stitches have been removed and the wound is healing……. There is a 2.5-inch area that requires daily dressing which continues under the able supervision of Dr.Manpreet Thind….. waiting for the wound to fully heal before beginning the necessary radiation therapy.



