Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with cancer

Congress MP Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife has been diagnosed with cancer. She has written a letter to her husband. Sidhu is lodged in Patiala central prison to serve a one-year jail term in a 1988 road rage death case. An emotional Sidhu in a letter to her husband said she is waiting for him and 'probably suffering more than him'.

In a tweet she wrote, "He is in the prison for a crime he has not committed.Forgive all those involved.Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual trying to take your pain away,asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad. Waited for You, seeing you were denied justice again and again.Truth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again. KALYUG.Sorry can’t wait for you because it’s stage 2 invasive cancer. Going under the knife today. No one is to be blamed because it’s GODS plan:PERFECT."

The apex court had sentenced the cricketer-turned-politician in the 34-year-old case, saying any undue sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.