Navratri 2022: Dos and Don'ts to follow for devotees this festive season

The nine-day-long festival of Navratri is around the corner. Across the country, Navratri is celebrated with much pomp and show and it is dedicated to the worship of the nine avatars of Maa Durga and culminates with the immersion of the Goddess' idols on Vijay Dashami. Navratri is one of the most auspicious and important festivals among Hindus. It is considered to be a symbol of victory of good over evil.

Do not cut your hair during Navratri celebrations.

Stay away from non-vegetarian food, tamasic food and alcohol.

Use rock salt to prepare dishes instead of regular table salt.

Do not use seed based oils or refined oil to prepare food. Instead use pure ghee or peanut oil.

Avoid wheat and rice during the fast. Instead use Kuttu ka atta, Singhade ka atta, amaranth flour, Barnyard millet/Bajra and Sabu dana to prepare dishes like poori, kheer, pulao, khichdi, dhoklas

Skip phaliyaan, rice flour, all-purpose flour, cornflour, lentils, and semolina. Avoid garlic too.

Stay hygenic, clean. Shower daily before you start the day, prepare prasad and offer food to the deity. Keep the house and surroundings clean.

During the first day of Navratri do the Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana. It is extremely significant and should be done when the Pratipada is prevailing.

A diya has to be kept in front of the deity every day and girls are served food and worshipped on the last day as they considered Navdurga.

Chant Durga artis, mantras and shlokas