Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar interacts with cadets of Saudi Arabia's Naval Academy in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 2 : Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar on Thursday interacted with the cadets of King Fahd Naval Academy, Saudi Arabia undergoing sea training at Southern Naval Command in Kochi.

During the interaction with cadets, he said that the maiden training of Saudi cadets by the Indian Navy is a testimony to the growing friendship between Saudi Arabia and India as also the two Navies.

Emphasising the close relations and cooperation between the two navies, the Admiral R Hari Kumar reaffirmed, "The joint exercises, staff talks and training exchanges with the RSNF have progressed well over the years and signify the strong bond between the two Navies."

Kumar also acknowledged the assistance from the Government of Saudi Arabia during the recent evacuation of Indian nationals from Sudan.

Further speaking, he brought out that both countries share similar views with regard to maritime security and closely operate with each other towards ensuring safe and secure seas in the region.

A total of 55 cadets of the Royal Saudi Naval Force (RSNF) along with five Directing Staff are attached with the First Training Squadron ships, INS Tir and INS Sujata as part of afloat training with the Indian Navy.

Earlier both nations had successfully conducted the second edition of India-Saudi Joint Naval Exercise 'Al Mohed Al Hindi 23' which concluded on May 25. In the five-day exercise, Indian Naval Aircraft Dornier and Saudi Air component participated, according to a tweet by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.

The Indian Navy, in an official statement, stated that INS Tarkash and INS Subhadra and IN Dornier, Maritime Patrol Aircraft arrived at Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia on 21 May 2023 to participate in the second edition of Bilateral Naval Exercise Al Mohed Al Hindi 23. The Naval Exercise Al Mohed Al Hindi 23 between Indian Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Force RSNF was scheduled from 21 to 25 May 2023.

"The ships were received by Col Gurtej Singh Grewal SC, Defence Attache, officials from RSNF and Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia and school children from International Indian School, Al Jubail. Commanding Officer Tarkash called on Brig Nahes H Al-Mutairi, Commander, Border Guards at Al Jubail," the statement read.

The decision on the Bilateral exercise was taken during the Riyadh Summit held in 2019. The exercise aims to carry out tactical manoeuvres, search and rescue operations, and an electronic warfare drill to enhance interoperability.

