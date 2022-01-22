Navy tableau to depict 1946 naval uprising this R-Day

New Delhi, Jan 22 The Indian Navy will highlight naval uprising of 1946 an event which contributed in India's struggle for Independence in its tableau this Republic Day.

Lieutenant Mayank Bhagour, an Aviation Officer currently posted at INS Rajali, giving details of the Naval Tableau said, "The forward part of the tableau depicts the Naval uprising of 1946, an event which contributed in India's struggle for Independence."

The officer further stated that the rear section of the tableau illustrates the 'Make in India' initiatives of Navy particularly for the period 1983 to 2021.

The model of indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant with Light Combat Aircraft in air takes the centerstage flanked by models of indigenous missile Corvette Kora, the Destroyer Visakhapatnam, Frigate Shivalik on left and P-75 submarine Kalvari, frigate Godavari and destroyer Delhi on the right side.

"Frames on the lower section of the trailer depict construction of Indian Naval platforms in India," the officer said.

Explaining about the Tableau Lieutenant Preeti, an Education Officer, posted at INS India, says: "The tableau of Republic Day Parade 2022 of Indian Navy is in pursuance of the Navy week theme of Indian Navy 'Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive'."

The tableau endeavours to highlight Indian Navy's sustained focus on 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' initiatives maintaining combat readiness in service of the nation and Navy's contribution to our freedom struggle. It also showcases the multidimensional capabilities of Indian Navy.

The naval contingent comprises 96 Men, three Platoon Commanders and one Contingent commander.

Lieutenant Commander Aanchal Sharma, describing the preparation and the sentiments of the contingent said, "The hard work and tough schedule in the last two months has paid off and if you see the contingent today, it is full of passion and pride and each individual has a sense of honour to be marching in front of our Supreme Commander, The President of India. The enthusiasm and energy of the contingent is unparalleled. It is indeed an honour to be leading the Indian Naval Contingent."

The naval band is led by Vincent Johnson, Master Chief Petty Officer Musician.

He will lead a 72-men naval band as its drum major in front of the President of India, with millions watching India's most loved ceremonial event.

From Sydney to Mauritius and St Petersburg to Edinburgh, Vincent Johnson has led the Indian Navy band at various military events across the world, but if there's a celebration that's closest to his heart, it's the Republic Day parade.

