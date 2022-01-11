Naxal carrying Rs 3 lakh reward surrenders in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, police said.

"A Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head surrendered in Bijapur district. He told that Naxals killed his brother that is why he decided to leave them," Superintendent of Police, Kamlochan Kashyap said.

He was involved in two-three incidents of improvised explosive device (IED) blasts, the police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

