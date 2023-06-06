Naxal commander carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh held in Sukma

By ANI | Published: June 6, 2023 11:19 AM2023-06-06T11:19:19+5:302023-06-06T11:20:03+5:30

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 6 : A joint team of security personnel has arrested a Naxalite, who had Rs ...

Naxal commander carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh held in Sukma | Naxal commander carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh held in Sukma

Naxal commander carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh held in Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 6 : A joint team of security personnel has arrested a Naxalite, who had Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, from insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, an official said.

A tiffin bomb, four detonators, four gelatin rods and other articles were also recovered from the ultra.

A joint team of police and CoBRA, an elite force of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), carrkied out the anti-naxal operations yesterday and intercepted the accused identified as Sodi Dewa alias Sunil, the official said.

Dewa was active in the banned organisation as militia platoon commander-in-chief of Surpanguda RPC, he said.

The arrested Naxal was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, the official informed.

The Naxalite was allegedly involved in a number of crimes, including IED blast, murder, ambush to security personnel, encounter, murder of a sarpanch by branding him as a police informer, and other incidents, the official said.

He was active as a Naxal's LOS member between 2012 and 2018, militia member (2018-19), militia commander (2019-21) and militia commander-in-chief since 2021, the official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Surpanguda rpcSurpanguda rpcCentral Reserve Police ForceParamilitary central reserve police forceIndian central reserve police forceTwo central reserve police force14th battalion central reserve police forceSopore police and central reserve police forceJawans of central reserve police forceThree central reserve police forceA central reserve police forceGeneral of central reserve police force