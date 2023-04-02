Jammu and Kashmir [India], April 2 : Implementation of time-bound policies, action plans and development strategies post abrogation of Article 370, a temporary provision in the Constitution, have put 'Naya Jammu and Kashmir' on the path of economic self-reliance.

The recently released JK Economic Survey 2022-23 is a notch higher than the national average. It's an indication that the Union Territory is marching towards goals that seemed unachievable till August 5, 2019when the Centre announced its decision to revoke J&K's so-called special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories.

The survey report stated, "JK is expected to grow at 8 per cent as against 7 per cent at the national level during 2022-23 at constant prices. At current prices, the GSDP of JK is expected to record a growth of 15 per cent which is at par with the national level. The economy of JK has grown faster than the national average in recent years."

The Economic Survey applauded the efforts of the government to carry forward and sustain the positive environment and momentum of economic development. It mentioned various reforms initiated for good governance and transparency, which includes IT-enabled innovations in the administration.

Till 2019, various surveys were used to paint a grim picture of J&K's economy and its growth. However, during the past three years, the scenario has changed completely.

Further, according to the survey, J&K has secured prime ranking in different parameters of registering growth and development.

"Be it the Ist rank among the UTs in its e-office uptake in almost 400 offices with a disposal rate of 97 per cent, first rank among UTs in Renewable Energy Development, Ist rank among the UTs in registration coverage under e-SHRAM, Ist rank among the UTs in the issuance of SWAMITVA Cards, 2nd rank in Nasha Mukt Abhyaan, 2nd rank in performance under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav, 3rd rank at all India level in terms of total road length constructed under PMGSY, 4th rank in incremental progress of SDG, or 5th rank in reducing regulatory compliances burden under ease of doing business at all India level," stated the survey.

Jammu and Kashmir has seen massive development sice the scrapping of Article 370. In three years, the erstwhile princely state has achieved what it couldn't in 70 years.

The decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led regime to end J&K's status quo and merge it completely with the Union of India changed the destinies of the people. It has led to Union Territory turning into a vibrant economy and has brought peace to the region, which suffered Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for three long decades.

The rerturn of peace to J&K, especially Kashmir, has instilled a sense of security among the common people. They are no longer subservient to the dictates of Pakistan-sponsored separatists and terrorists.

They are free to carry on with their daily chores without any shutdown calls, stone-pelting incidents and street protests.

A common man is reaping the dividends of peace and J&K's Economic Survey 2022-23 has vindicated that the steps taken by the Central government and the local administration have made the lives of people easier.

J&K is no more infamous for cross-firings, killings and grenade attacks. Since 2019, it has emerged as the favourite tourist destination in the country as more than 1.88 crore tourists visited the region in the year 2022.

Investments worth thousands of crores have reached JK, more than 30,000 youth have been provided with government jobs in the past three years and lakhs of young men and women have availed the benefits of the various centrally sponsored self-employment schemes post abrogation of Article 370.

J&K residents have become equal stakeholders in peace, prosperity and development. They have been provided with a plethora of opportunities to build their careers and eke out their livings in a decent way.

The war against corruption and building a transparent system has changed the very concept of governance in the Union Territory. A common man's wait in long queues to get an audience from the concerned authorities has ended. He can reach the top officials through various online grievance redressal mechsm systems that have been put in place during the past three years.

Notably, the J&K Economic Survey, 2022- 23 has highlighted the reformative initiatives such as District Good Governance Index, Aspirational Blocks Development Programme, Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme, and Aspirational Towns Programme rolled out for the first time in the country.

It hailed the J&K administration for introducing the new reforms to build a strong and vibrant Jammu and Kashmir.

World-class National highways, expressways, tunnels, bridges, flyovers, and ring roads are coming up in the Union Territory.

Kashmir is all set to get connected with the rest of the country through a railway network by the end of this year. Airports have been upgraded. Jammu and Srinagar being developed as 'Smart Cities' is yet another achievement of the government.

The survey has pointed out that J&K's power generation capacity is likely to double in the next 4 years and triple in 8 years.

Massive response of people to the outreach programmes like "My Town My Pride" and "Back to Village" programs has also been highlighted in the Economic Survey Report.

The common man in J&K has seen the light at the end of the tunnel after seven long decades. For 70 years he was told by the politicians, who claimed to be the representatives of the people, that J&K cannot witness any development till talks are held with Pakistan and the terrorists sponsored by it.

When Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, he made it explicitly clear that the Centre would neither hold parleys with Pakistan nor the terrorists, instead, the government would talk to the people of JK and would address all their concerns. He has remained true to his words.

A zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and Prime Minister Modi's firm resolve that "talks and terror" cannot go together have made J&K terror-free. It has brought the Union Territory at par with the rest of the country.

The results are evident as J&K's Economic Survey 2022-23 is a notch higher than the national average.

