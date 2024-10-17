Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As Haryana CM for Second Consecutive Time (Watch Video)

Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second consecutive term in a ceremony held in Panchkula. The event was attended by prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as well as various Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, and other NDA leaders.

Watch:

#WATCH | Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM for the second consecutive time, in Panchkula



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other CMs, Deputy CMs, Union… pic.twitter.com/WK9ljGLwzd — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

On Wednesday, Nayab Singh Saini staked his claim to form the next government in Haryana after being unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party. His nomination was proposed by MLA Krishan Kumar Bedi and seconded by senior leader Anil Vij, who had also shown interest in becoming the chief minister of the state.

The meeting was attended by Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, serving as central observers for the BJP. Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Rao Inderjit Singh, and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with BJP leaders Biplab Deb and Mohan Lal Badoli, were also present.