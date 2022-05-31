NBSE Result 2022: 18,721 students qualifies for Class 10 exam, girls perform better than boys

The Nagaland Board of School Education has declared the results of Class 10 and Class 12th results today. Candidates can check the NBSE result 2022 on the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in. Around 18721 candidates qualified for the Class 10 exam which marks a pass percentage of 64.69 percent. Girls performed comparatively better than boys. Out of 18721 students who qualified for the exam 10,021 are girls and 8700 are boys.

Delphi Oinam of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Dimapur topped the exam with 595 marks, followed by Rhea Khemani of Holy Cross Higher Secondary School, Dimapur with 593 and Vitshunuo Alvina Dzuvuchu of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Kohima secured 589 marks. The NBSE HSLC exam was held between March 9 and 22.