NC has failed to fulfil promises: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Dec 10 Former J&K Chief Minister and President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, said on Wednesday that the ruling National Conference (NC) has failed to fulfil the bare minimum expected of it.

“National Conference has failed to fulfil the bare minimum expected of it. Whether it is reservation, unemployment, electricity, or governance, it has used the excuse of not having statehood to hide its inability to fulfil its electoral promises,” Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X.

In her statement published in the PDP newsletter, Mehbooba Mufti said that as the bitter winter arrived, Kashmiris braced in anticipation.

She said that perhaps the government would announce the procurement of electricity and a reduction in power curtailment, as winter this year was predicted to be colder and longer.

“Alas! Their hopes went in vain. Rather, the government has dug in its heels on the installation of prepaid meters. With our economy in shambles, in a Kashmir where tourism took a hit, horticulture has suffered huge loss due to the closure of the national highway, and the effects of the Red Fort blast still linger, instead of facilitating the revival of our economy, the government is stuck on prepaid meters as of our economy had not already been torpedoed by the above events.”

She also alleged that the ruling National Conference has failed to fulfil the bare minimum expected of it.

“Whether it is reservation, unemployment, electricity or governance, it has used the excuse of not having statehood to hide its inability to fulfil its electoral promises,” she said.

The former Chief Minister said that statehood is not preventing it from providing people with 200 free units of electricity or gas cylinders.

“What is the difference between places like UP, Bihar and J&K? Muslim homes are being razed to the ground here, and the same CM who was elected with nearly 50 seats has the temerity to call our people land grabbers,” she said.

Mehbooba Mufti added that now trigger-happy bureaucrats, encouraged by the words of their Chief Minister, are bulldozing homes left, right and centre, while the NC would not live up to its promises, what it became was an enforcer for the government of India’s “Bulldozer Raj”.

--IANS

sq/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor