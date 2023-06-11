NCB busts major drug trafficking syndicate in Mumbai's Dongri, 20 kg of mephedrone worth over Rs 1 cr seized

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : In pursuance of intensive operational activity and active intelligence, the Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zone officials have busted an interstate drug syndicate, wherein a total of 20 kg of mephedrone was seized and key members, including a woman kingpin, were arrested from Mumbai's Dongri area.

A huge amount of cash and gold ornaments were recovered, which were amassed from the financial proceeds of the drug money.

Initial information was gathered about a syndicate based in Dongri, Mumbai, that was actively involved in trafficking and distributing bulk quantities of mephedrone in various parts of the MMR region. Following this, an intelligence network was urgently activated, which shortly led to the identification of a Dongri-based person, identified as N Khan, the NCB officials said on Saturday.

Accordingly, the person was put under surveillance, which led to the conclusion that he was part of a larger syndicate. A few days earlier, information was obtained about a deal for bulk quantities of mephedrone, for which financial transactions were also finalised.

On Friday, reliable information was received that N Khan was in possession of a good quantity of mephedrone at his place of stay in Dongri. Immediately, the NCB-Mumbai team placed a discreet trap layout around the location of N Khan, and soon it was noticed that his associate identified as A Ali was also present in the area. Shortly after receiving an affirmative signal that the illicit drug was available with them, Ali was intercepted, and 3 kg of mephedrone was recovered from him. Immediate follow-up action leading to the house search of N. Khan led to the recovery of another 2 kg from his premises. During the spot interrogation of N. Khan, it resulted in the identification of a Dongri-based lady, identified as AF Shaikh, who supplied the drugs to him, the NCB officials added.

Immediate data analysis and intelligence led to the identification of the location of the said lady, upon which another NCB-Mumbai team moved into the area. Upon receiving confirmatory information about the address, officers moved into the house of the supplier lady, i.e., AF Shaikh.

During the preliminary house search, 15 kg of mephedrone was seized, which was cleverly hidden on the premises. Further extended searches led to the recovery of cash to the tune of Rs 1,10,24,000 and gold ornaments weighing 186.6 gms. During spot questioning, initially, the lady tried to divert the spot investigation, but upon a tactful approach by NCB officials, she admitted that they were accumulated from the financial proceeds of the drug money. A few more incriminating documents were seized, the agency officials said.

During the interrogation of all three accused, it was noted that they had been involved in this illicit drug trafficking business for the past 7-10 years. The supplier lady had networks across many cities, and since she was dealing in bulk quantities of drugs worth crores, AF Shaikh had also set up a company to mask drug trafficking and its financial transactions.

As per information, a few of the members of this syndicate were already booked under various sections of the NDPS Act, 1985. An in-depth investigation to trace out remaining associates and other assets derived from drug money is being done.

