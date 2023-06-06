NCB busts pan-India drug trafficking cartel accused of using cryptocurrency through dark net

New Delhi [India], June 6 : Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a pan-India dark net drug trafficking cartel, informed officials on Tuesday.

According to NCB officials, the case pertains to a pan-India network of the drug cartel where the accused were using cryptocurrency through the dark net.

The NCB officials claimed it to be the largest LSD seizure so far which has been effected in a coordinated and efficient manner. LSD or lysergic acid diethylamide is a synthetic chemical based-drug that is categorised as a hallucinogen.

More details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier in April this year, the NCB busted a multi-drug cartel in Goa in an operation that spanned over two weeks and arrested three persons including two Russian nationals in an intensified drive against international drug trafficking.

Drugs along with Indian and foreign currencies, fake documents, and IDs were also seized from their possession. Along with various forms of drugs, total proceeds in cash recovery valued at Rs 488,000, USD 1829, and Thai Baht 1720 were also recovered.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor