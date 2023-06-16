NCB conducts anti-Drug awareness programme at IIT Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 16 : Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Guwahati zonal unit on Friday conducted an Anti-Drug awareness programme at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.

According to the official statement released, Rakesh Shukla, Zonal Director, NCB, Kolkata delivered the keynote speech during the programme.

"About 40 students and faculty members participated in the said programme," it said.

The participants also took Anti-Drug Pledge during the programme.

Earlier today NCB conducted an Anti-drugs campaign at Calangute Beach in Goa.

More than 500 people were sensitized at the event and took e-pledge.

In this regard, the official media handle of NCB took to Twitter and said, "12-26 June 2023 NCB Goa:16.06.23 Anti-drugs campaign at Calangute Beach, Goa Awareness stall, banner and pamphlet distribution More than 500 People sensitized and took e-pledge Assistance by Goa Tourist Police team."

