NCB-Mumbai Zonal Unit cracks down on inter-state Charas trafficking network

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 : In a well-coordinated and quick action, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)-Mumbai has seized a total of 1.170 Kg Charas and arrested a person in this connection, officials said on Wednesday.

During inception, information was gathered about a person based in Navi Mumbai who was actively involved in the regular procurement and further distribution of drugs in Mumbai.

Further development led to the gathering of information about a Khargar-based person named M Khan who was operating the network from his shop in the Kalyan -Silphata area.

On March 14, 2023, information was received that a drug consignment was to be transported into Mumbai and after analysis, it affirmed that M Khan had procured a drug consignment and concealed it in his shop.

Immediately, a team of officers of NCB-Mumbai initially maintained a close watch on him and soon intercepted him as he was to leave the shop.

After an extensive search of his two shops cum godown, 1.100 Kg Charas was seized which was concealed among unsuspecting regular items.

During the search, Rs 7 lakhs was also recovered and seized.

Immediately, a team also reached his home location at Khargar and initiated a house search upon which 70 g Charas was seized.

Apart from the drug Rs 33.45 lakhs in cash and 970 g of gold were recovered.

When questioned about the cash and gold, M Khan confessed that these were amassed from previous drug proceeds and was to procure more such drug consignments.

Consequently, all the drugs, cash and gold were seized.

Further investigation of the cases is under progress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor