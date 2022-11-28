NCB seizes drugs from two foreigners in Goa; both held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Goa on Monday arrested two foreign nationals and recovered multiple drugs from the possession of this father-daughter duo, here.

Acting on a specific input, the NCB busted an international cartel active in Goa and arrested one Russian lady Ambika and one British citizen J. Lee, who is the former's father, an official statement said.

According to an official statement, the NCB officials seized a total of 107 MDMA tablets, 40 grams of high-grade Mephedrone and 55 grams of high-quality Hashish from their possession on Sunday.

The NCB statement said: "Initially, the input was received by the NCB-Goa Sub Zonal Unit about a drug syndicate operated by foreign nationals in the North Goa area and accordingly, details by the intelligence sources about Ambika were analysed. This lady was operating in association with another foreigner J.Lee who has been reported as a British citizen."

Information about Ambika's possession of the consignment of 50 ecstasy pills for further distribution was located near Uddo Beach in North Goa's Siolim, from where the officials apprehended her before her distribution of the contraband and they intercepted her.

During the interrogation, she disclosed about J.Lee who was based in Goa's Mapusa and in a late-night operation, he too was apprehended with 57 ecstasy pills, 40 g MD (mephedrone), 55g high-quality Hashish and Rs 4,50,420 in cash.

During his interrogation, J. Lee admitted that the cash was the sale proceeds of the drugs, a part of which was meant to be forwarded as payment and the rest of the amount was to be used to buy fresh consignments of drugs.

