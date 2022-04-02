NCB's witness in Aryan Khan drug case, Prabhakar Sail dies due to an heart attack

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was named an accused in the case along with 19 others by the NCB last year. The 24-year-old star kid was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. The accused persons were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy, and abetment, among others. On October 28, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan, and two others observing that there was no prima facie evidence of the three had been part of the alleged conspiracy related to the case.

The star kid was arrested by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, but later there were many big revelations that come to the fore. Wankhede was accused of embezzling ransom. Prabhakar an independent witness dies due to a heart attack today.

Prabhakar Sail, who was an independent witness in the Aryan Khan drugs case, died on Friday. His lawyer Tushar Khandare has given this information. He said Prabhakar Sail died of a heart attack on Friday afternoon. He said he had a heart attack at his home in Mahul, Chembur.

Kiran Gosavi came into the limelight after the arrest of Aryan Khan. Some photos and videos of Gosavi went viral. Sail was Gosavi's bodyguard. Prabhakar Sail's body will be brought to his home in Andheri at 11 am today. He will be cremated there. Sail had alleged that NCB zone director Sameer Wankhede had demanded ransom in the Aryan Khan case.